Wild ‘N Out host Nick Cannon fired by ViacomCBS







Following controversy that has spread throughout the internet over the past couple of days, Nick Cannon is out as the host of Wild ‘N Out and also from the entire ViacomCBS world.

In a statement late tonight, the media conglomerate confirmed the news, and had the following to say on the subject of his dismissal — which stems from an episode of his podcast that recently resurfaced:

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken to Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast Cannon’s Class on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

ViacomCBS has moved fast to distance themselves from many people over the past several weeks for controversial remarks, including cast members on The Challenge and Siesta Key. Yet, Cannon remains their most high-profile dismissal. This is the host of a hugely popular show who has been with them for ages. As a matter of fact, Viacom’s relationship with Cannon dates all the way back to when he got his start as a cast member on Nickelodeon’s All That.

Cannon is also the host of another popular series in Fox’s The Masked Singer, which has been the top-rated program on broadcast television over the past year. There has yet to be any word as of yet about his future on that show, but we expect to hear something more from either them or Cannon over the coming days.

