America’s Got Talent: Sheldon Riley gives extraordinary audition







As we got closer to the end of the America’s Got Talent auditions, we knew that the producers were saving some magic. They certainly did that with Sheldon Riley on tonight’s new episode.

Sheldon arrived on the stage wearing the dramatic outfit above, and he chose not to speak before his audition. There was a great sense of mystery about him — we didn’t know what the act was going to be. Then, he started to sing, and he was all sorts of fantastic. His vocals were spectacular and there was so much emotional resonance through every single thing that he sang. There was just something so unique and we appreciated every single moment of this.

After his performance, Sheldon explained that had a hard time finding himself when he was younger, given that he was someone who didn’t always have a lot of people to look up to. He was really quiet and there was inherently somewhat of a struggle that went along with that. He loves music, fashion, and putting them all together into a wonderful visual experience.

Of course, Sheldon was able to move on to the next round, and what we are hoping to see from him moving forward is a wide array of different performances and fashion that compliment each other. He can use art to create a unique aesthetic behind what he’s singing, and it’s not someone everyone can pull off. He seems to wonderful that he can let the music and his style do the talking more so than anything he says. It’s bold, and by that virtue also very much exciting.

