Kidding canceled at Showtime; season 3 not happening







Consider this news that we’re not altogether shocked by, but definitely news that bums us out regardless. After two seasons on Showtime, the network has officially canceled Kidding.

Back when this series (created by Dave Holstein) was first announced, we really thought that it had all of the makings of a runaway hit. It starred one of the biggest names out there in Jim Carrey and also had the creative genius of Michel Gondry behind the scenes. Why wouldn’t viewers want to watch this?

If there is an answer, it’s probably because was a little too weird and off the beaten path for a lot of people. This was Carrey showcasing more of his serious side amidst the laughter, and a lot of his best performances haven’t necessarily been in movies that were enormous hits. If this was Carrey going full screwball-comedy as we’ve seen in the past, maybe it lasts a little while longer. Yet, the viewership for the show wasn’t there and it didn’t seem to get all that much promotion for season 2 earlier this year.

We wish more people discovered Kidding, and we do hope that there is going to be an interesting second life for the show. Maybe viewers down the road are going to be able to discover the series and bring it more attention.

In a statement, here is what Showtime had to say about the end of the series:

“After two seasons, Kidding has concluded its run on Showtime. We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work.”

So could the series find another home elsewhere? We wouldn’t be altogether optimistic … but we wouldn’t be mad if it happens.

What do you think about Kidding being canceled at Showtime?

