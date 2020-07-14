NCIS season 18: Three Ziva pairings we want to see more of







At the moment, there’s nothing indicating that Cote de Pablo will be returning as Ziva for NCIS season 18. Granted, at the moment there’s no real indication as to when the show is going be even filming. We’re still facing so many things that are unknown!

Yet, we do at least know this: There seems to be a real interest among the producers in having Ziva back (read our interview following the finale over here), and we’re sure that there are all sorts of good storylines that could be conjured up. Sure, some of them may have to do with a Tony/Ziva reunion, but what could exist beyond that? What are some fun ideas that involve pairing Cote up with another established cast member? Within this article, we’re going to break some of that down…

1. Bishop – This one feels like such a given, once you remember that not only did they form a connection in “She,” but Ellie has been training under Odette for a little while now. We already have this great image of a fun storyline for these two characters, where they go off undercover together and test a lot of Bishop’s recently-earned skills with Ziva in a mentor position. It’s a story involving two female characters in the field on a mission and we don’t get all that time on this show — and it would be fun for us to see.

2. McGee – Sure, the two did share some moments during Ziva’s return to the series, but wouldn’t it be nice to have something a little bit more substantial? These are two characters who worked together so closely over the years, and when you think about the three agents working under Gibbs, she easily has the most history with Tim. Exploring that would be a treat, especially since McGee also has such a bond with Tony and it gives them something more to discuss and catch up with each other’s families.

3. Torres – This one feels like it’s going to be instant fun for a multitude of reasons. From their “sparring” scene last season to her egging on Nick to act on his feelings for Bishop, both of them have a capacity to bring a lot of humor to scenes. Also, it may be nice to see something a little more fun for Ziva after what she went through in season 17. Given that both of them do have a rebellious streak, what kind of trouble could they get in together?

