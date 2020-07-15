Greenleaf season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Bishop takes on Tara James







As we prepare for Greenleaf season 5 episode 5 on OWN next week, it’s still clear that there’s a ton the show needs to take on.

Take, for starters, what’s going on in regards to Bishop. There’s a lot that has gotten out of hand with the character as of late, and that includes trying to deal with the secrets from his past. The presence of Tara James moving forward could prove to be a significant obstacle to him. We know that one of his main orders of business was finding a way to get Cavalry restarted again

If there’s any good news at the moment, it’s that the feud between Jacob and Kerissa seems to be dying down, even though the two aren’t going to be ending up together anytime soon. Meanwhile, AJ is now out of the hospital, but there’s ambiguity aplenty about where his story is going to go from here. Meanwhile, the same goes for Charity now that she has distanced herself more from Harmony and Hope.

In reality, ambiguity is the name of the game at the moment as we look towards the second half of the final season. There are a lot of interesting directions the story can go, but not a lot that feels solidified. We’re still waiting to see what angle Grace and Darius will tackle next, or if there’s going to be a way for Charity to help in trying to take down Harmony and Hope for good.

