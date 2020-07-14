The 100 season 7 episode 9 spoilers: Where is Clarke’s head at?







As we prepare for The 100 season 7 episode 9, it is beyond clear that Clarke is in a very difficult spot. She’s still trying to hold onto some of the character growth that she’s had over the years, but also processing an apparent tragedy: The death of Bellamy. Or, at the very least, the idea that Bellamy might be dead.

We’re still of the mindset that the character will be back in some shape or form moving forward. It’s just hard to imagine how the world will be the same when he is. Also, it’s hard to imagine that Clarke or anyone else would be the same, either. The idea of his death is going to change people, and there are some stages of grief that people may go through.

On Wednesday’s “The Flock,” it’s possible that Clarke may be in the denial stage when it comes to Bellamy. Or, she may just actually be onto something. Either way, this is going to be a fascinating story to watch unfold. For some more information now, we suggest that you check out what executive producer Jason Rothenberg had to say in a new interview with TVLine:

“She’s devastated by the news that Bellamy is dead … [She is] not quite sure in that moment if it’s true. She semi-trusts Gabriel, but her whole mission this season has been about keeping her family together, not losing anybody else. She’s going to spend a while reeling from it, along with everybody else.”

Obviously, there could be a part of Eliza Taylor’s character who feels like a failure after something like this. She’s put herself into a leadership role and due to that, it is only inevitable that there are going to be a number of different issues and things that she takes personally. We’re going to have to watch and see how everything plays out overtime … and if the truth about Bellamy is going to be revealed in the near future.

