The 100 season 7 episode 9 spoilers: Look ahead towards ‘The Flock’







Following tonight’s prequel pilot, The 100 season 7 episode 9 is going to be bringing a little bit of normalcy. Or, at the very least whatever sort of normalcy that you are going to find within a show like this. Let’s be honest: This is a weird world, and it’s one where there can be all sorts of unpredictable twists and turns. Based on what little we know about “The Flock” already, it seems like there are going to be some unexpected challenges coming for Indra and Murphy … and then we’ll see about almost everyone else.

For a few more details now, be sure to check out the full The 100 season 7 episode 9 synopsis:

TENSION – Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Indra (guest star Adina Porter, “American Horror Story”) must defuse a tense situation. Meanwhile, old friends make new allegiances. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Alyssa Clark (#708). Original airdate 7/15/2020.

This episode is going to kickstart the second half of the final season, so if there is any real opportunity to ratchet up the tension, this is going to be it. Our hope is that we’ll be left here with something interesting to think about, largely due to the fact that this episode will be followed by a (brief) hiatus. The CW is temporarily playing the “Anaconda” episode again in two weeks, which may be a way to get it some more attention. After that, we could get back to business as usual with new episodes of the show through the rest of the summer … with an emphasis on the word “could.” For now, the network isn’t sharing too much more information on their schedule.

