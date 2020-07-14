This Is Us star’s Evel Knievel limited series canceled at USA







For those of you out there looking forward to seeing Milo Ventimiglia take on a different sort of role, prepare to be disappointed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, USA is moving forward from their previously-announced plans to air an Evel Knievel-themed limited series. What is the reasoning behind that? It has a great bit to do with the current health crisis. Production was getting set to begin on the project, which would have been done during Milo’s This Is Us hiatus, before everything was shut down. Now, though, it wouldn’t be able to start until after season 5 of this show was complete. That’s a long time to wait and clearly, the network wants to move on to some other projects.

In a statement, here is what the network had to say:

USA is incredibly disappointed to have had to make this decision, as we were so excited about this project and working with Milo, [writer] Etan Frankel, and everyone involved.

There is still a chance that the project eventually lands somewhere else, and we hope that it does — this could serve as a really fantastic opportunity to see Milo do something totally different, and there’s no denying that Evel serves as a fantastic subject for a show like this.

At the moment, the plan seems to be for This Is Us season 5 to premiere at some point this fall, but this crisis could end up leading to some further delays. It’s hard to deny the possibility of this.

