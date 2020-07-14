Snowpiercer season 2 teaser: See Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford!







One of the luxuries about Snowpiercer getting an early season 2 renewal is quite simple: They were able to film far in advance! Because of this, we now have access to footage that they probably would not have been able to shoot otherwise, and that includes the teaser below.

In this video, you can get a first look at Game of Thrones alum Sean Bean in the role of Mr. Wilford, the creator of Snowpiercer and the man who in so many ways, set up the world that has been established. We were prepared to see him in some ways at the end of season 1, but the series instead chose to set up a big reveal when it comes to Melanie’s daughter Alexandra instead.

So what do we need to know about Mr. Wilford over the course of season 2? It’s hard to know precisely where to start here. The first order of business is needing to get more backstory and information about potential motives. We don’t know a whole lot about what makes this man tick.

Beyond just that, we need to see how some of the relationships on the show are going to be playing out over time. For example, we’ve already seen the battles between Layton and Melanie. What is it going to look like with Layton and Mr. Wilford? We can’t exactly imagine that the two of them are going to be on the same page here. We also wonder if other characters, who have been larger disciples to Wilford’s beliefs, will be a little bit more interested in falling in line.

While filming for Snowpiercer season 2 was not able to be completed due to the current health crisis, production was pretty far in. We think it’s more than realistic to say that it will premiere at some point in the spring/summer of 2021, and we may get some more information along the way. For now, you can read more of what to expect over at the link here.

What do you want to see when it comes to Sean Bean being a part of Snowpiercer season 2?

