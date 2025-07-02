Invasion season 3 premiere date, teaser, and new details!

Invasion season 3 is absolutely coming to Apple TV+ — and even earlier than expected thanks to a brand-new announcement!

Today, the folks over at the streaming service have confirmed that come Friday, August 22, you are going to see the show back with new episodes. This is a weekly rollout, meaning that you are going to have installments every day until the finale arrives in October. (Note: The image above is from the previous season, hence the different date.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Now if you are wanting to learn a little more about what is ahead with the globe-trotting drama, the streaming service was kind enough to share a few more details (via TVLine):

[In season 3], those [multiple] perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership … The ultimate apex aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their deadly tendrils across our planet. It will take all our heroes working together, using all their experience and expertise, to save our species. New relationships are formed, old relationship are challenged and even shattered, as our international cast of characters must become a team before it’s too late.

Now that we’ve said all of that, you can also check out a teaser here that at least gives you a sense of the overall aesthetic of the season ahead — there is not a ton of footage in here, but this is your reminder that we’re still pretty early on in the process — there is a lot of time left still to really figure out how you want to sell things! On the surface, though, it feels like we are gearing up for more sci-fi horror than we have ever seen before.

What are you the most excited to see right now heading into Invasion season 3?

Is there any one thing in particular you are hoping for? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back to ensure you don’t miss other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







