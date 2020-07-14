America’s Got Talent season 15: Return date for Judge Cuts







Following tonight’s new episode of America’s Got Talent, the question that makes sense is this: When are the Judge Cuts? Beyond that, how is production going to move forward from here?

There are a few different things worth noting within this article, but the first one is rather simple: There is, for sure, going to be a Judge Cuts round this year. Yet, it’s not going to look or feel like some of the others that you’ve seen over time. There are no shows that are being filmed in-studio with a guest judge. Seemingly, there are also no more Golden Buzzers this season. Because of the global health crisis, production had to get a little bit creative.

The Judge Cuts are currently scheduled to air in two weeks on July 28, with a special slated to air next week. They were filmed recently outdoors at a studio with the judges all socially distanced from each other. The majority of the acts are either going to be automatically put through to the live shows or sent home. There are others who will have a chance to perform. Word on the street is that it will be just one episode of TV.

From there, we’ll see the live shows happen in August in some form. We know that the hope is to do them somehow in-person, but with increasing restrictions in the state of California, we can’t feel altogether confident in anything. The most important thing right now is the safety of the acts, the judges, and of course the crew working hard behind the scenes.

