Dirty John season 3: Is it renewed, canceled? The latest







Following today’s finale, is there a reason to have hope for a Dirty John season 3 renewal — or, should we expect a cancellation? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to start breaking down some of that further…

At the moment, though, we should note this — there is no official word on a season 3. We’re hoping that it’s going to happen, but we know better at this point than to sit here and make any guarantees. This is a world defined by uncertainty, and there may be even more variables that USA Network is looking at beyond just the live ratings. They may want to see story plans and then also some of what they’re doing as a network at the moment.

When it comes to ratings, though, the concerning news is clear — Dirty John season 2 hasn’t performed anywhere near as well as the first season. Maybe it’s just because it hasn’t had the same platform, but you would think that a show within this current climate (where viewers are home) would be able to perform rather well. That hasn’t been the case. The live numbers in both the 18-49 demographic and total viewers have dropped more than 40% from season 1.

If there is a silver lining here, it’s that with the right cast and the perfect story, it’s easy to see Dirty John season 3 emerging as a success story. Each season for this show, after all, is its own story with its own cast. It’s always going to have that ability to refresh itself … but you’re going to need to remind some people along the way that this is anthology. There could be some viewers who just see “season 3” and draw some sort of conclusion that it’s a continuation of the first two. The onus will be on the network and producers.

