Greenleaf season 5 episode 4 sneak peek: What are AJ’s options?







What lies ahead on Greenleaf season 5 episode 4? There is a new episode airing tonight, and in this one, AJ has a decision to make.

For the time being, what we know about the character is this: He’s been struggling for some time, he attempted to take his own life, and he also has been diagnosed with HIV. It looks like he’s being released from the hospital, and in the sneak peek below, he’s going to be presented with a couple of different options. He can either enter a six-week program, or decide to simply go home. The doctors want to give him as many different options as possible.

So what is AJ going to want to do? He notes in the sneak peek that he wants to stay with Noah, and it still feels like a somewhat curious choice. The two don’t really have all that much of a relationship. Maybe AJ feels like this is something that he really wants to have, or maybe he’s just looking for a somewhat-cleaner break from a lot of the drama. He’s been through a lot of it already with Grace and Sophia and this is a chance for something a little bit new and different.

In the end, we’ll see in just a matter of hours if there are any other AJ surprises. We still don’t know all that much about the deceased mystery man…

