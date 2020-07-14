The Young and the Restless returns to work after months away







Early yesterday, all signs pointed to The Young and the Restless returning to production today after being shut down for many months. Yet, an announcement yesterday from Governor Gavin Newsom increased our skepticism that something would happen. Were productions shutting down again like many other businesses in Los Angeles County?

For the time being, it doesn’t appear so — at least based on what show star Eric Braeden has posted on Twitter. He notes that the entire cast was tested again prior to going into the studio, and that is something we imagine will continue for some time. Based on all information that we have at present, all network productions are operating under extremely strict guidelines to ensure that the cast and crew can remain safe. That includes social distancing, work with as few people as possible, and making sure that there is as little physical intimacy between performers as possible. It doesn’t mean that the characters won’t still be involved in intimate situations; there may just be a little bit more production magic than usual.

The Young and the Restless marks the second daytime drama to return to television following The Bold and the Beautiful coming back last month. (There are plans for new episodes of it to air starting next week.) We know that General Hospital is looking to be back before too long, while Days of Our Lives will return a little bit later in the year. Soaps have some advantages that make filming easier for them than other shows that are out there, but it is going to take a lot of work and commitment to ensure safety.

Hopefully, all of these shows are able to stay in production, and stay safe, over the weeks and months to come. There’s no specific return date for The Young and the Restless — at least at the moment.

Are you glad to see that The Young and the Restless is returning to work?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around to score some other news related to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

We were all tested again before going into studio pic.twitter.com/QNCOsYeFgL — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) July 14, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







