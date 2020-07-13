





Is The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever coming on ABC tonight? Over the past few weeks, the network has relied on this as a source of content.

It’s true that, by and large, these shows have been little other than extended recap shows highlighting some of the biggest moments from previous seasons of the franchise. Producers have tried to sprinkle in new interviews here and there along the way, but with varying degrees of success. Probably the most notable moment from some of them is the franchise correcting a past wrong and making sure that Kaitlyn Bristowe gets to do Dancing with the Stars. Otherwise, we don’t think that these are necessarily required viewing for any longtime fan of the franchise.

For some discussion on Matt James being the next Bachelor star, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and keep coming back for more!

Alas, there is no new episode tonight, with ABC choosing to do another retrospective, with the focus this time being on the CMAs. These Bachelor specials aren’t necessarily setting the ratings world on fire, not that we really expected them to be, either. There’s not a big reason for longtime fans to watch other than nostalgia and some interview clips along the way, but rest assured that there are still more coming this summer.

With that said, there is no specific schedule as of yet. According to GoldDerby, the show is going to return next week with an installment that is going to focus on the two times that Brad Womack has been the lead of the show. We don’t know that we would say that either season is spectacular, other than that Brad not choosing anyone was an iconic franchise moment at one point in history.

If you do love the franchise, know that there are plans to at least start filming the next season featuring Clare Crawley this month … if possible. It remains to be seen if new restrictions placed on the State of California are going to render that difficult. Time will tell.

Have you been enjoying The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for more news pertaining to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







