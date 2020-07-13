World of Dance video: Josh & Erica dance to ‘Bury a Friend’







Coming up on Tuesday night’s new episode of World of Dance, the duels are going to continue! The video below features Josh & Erica doing a routine to “Bury a Friend,” and this is a well-choreographed, dramatic performance from start to finish.

“Risky” is the word that Jennifer Lopez uses to describe the routine that you see here, and that feels about right when you consider the technical challenge of having to use what are effectively two straps as an elaborate prop. There are some elements of marionette performance in here, but also some synchronized and aggressive moments. There is a quiet sense of drama here, and you can see how much hard work went into making this the strongest routine possible.

What could be better, or at the very least different? We’d understand if you were to make an argument for a greater sense of emotional intensity here, but for us personally we rather like the calculations that are used to make this whole routine work. There is a lot of precision required here to pull this off and tell the story, and we do like how many different elements of dance are included in here. It’s not just one style and there are a lot of different challenges physically that are required to pull this off. One wrong move and you could’ve had a complete disaster up there on the stage.

We’re not going to know more about the future of Josh & Erica until this episode ends up airing, but for now, we do remain cautiously optimistic that they have a bright future moving forward. Or, at the very least we feel like it’s much deserved. The thing that makes this competition so tough is the sheer amount of talent that exists across the board.

