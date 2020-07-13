Stargirl episode 10 spoilers: Brainwave & Brainwave Jr.







Next week’s Stargirl episode 10 is entitled “Brainwave Jr.,” and with that, everything is about to get so much more complicated. (Warning: Spoilers from this week’s episode 9 within.)

At the conclusion of episode 9, what we ended up seeing was Henry Sr. wake up after being comatose for the bulk of the series. To call this a game-changing moment isn’t quite doing it justice, since this is a moment that could fundamentally change just about everything when it comes to the ISA, the JSA, and the story itself. How much will Henry Jr. be influenced by his father? We do think that it matters that he is the only person who understands fully what he is going through, and Henry Jr. doesn’t exactly feel like he has too many friends elsewhere. Sure, Courtney has been nice to him, but we’ve already seen how Yolanda feels. Also, he and Cindy clearly have a lot of issues. (It’s not like Cindy is in a place right now to really help him anyway.)

If you do want a few more details now all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you take a look at the full Stargirl episode 10 synopsis:

LET ME START AT THE BEGINNING – As Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family’s past force him to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick’s (Cameron Gellman) latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA. Finally, tensions between Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) force her to revisit her own past. Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Christopher James Baker and Neil Jackson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#110). Original airdate 7/21/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

With Pat and Barbara, it seems like the latter is going to be learning the truth about much of what is going on. Will this lead to some other secrets being revealed? Time will tell…

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Stargirl now

What do you think is going to be coming up on Stargirl episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news all about the series. (Photo: DC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







