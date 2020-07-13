The Bold and the Beautiful return date for new episodes revealed







Last month, The Bold and the Beautiful became the first network scripted show to return to work amidst the current health crisis. It’s been in production for weeks now, and CBS has made that happen thanks to a rigorous set of guidelines that works to ensure social distancing and that everyone on set has tested negative for the virus.

Now, we’re learning that the series is going to be back for new episodes coming Monday, July 20. This news was first reported by Deadline, and it should serve as a chance to see how filming has worked during this difficult time. We’re sure that there may be a couple of changes that are noticeable, but we know that the goal for producers was to create as seamless of an experience as possible.

Want a few more details? Deadline notes that “the first episode back, airing July 20, explores the latest drama surrounding the Forrester family. Katie (Heather Tom) fills in Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) on how Quinn (Rena Sofer) sabotaged Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) reunion party. Then, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Carter discuss her whirlwind romance with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), how he was exposed for his manipulations and lies at their wedding, and how Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) were able to overcome everything and reunite. Finally, Zoe and Carter learn about Sally’s (Courtney Hope) illness and what Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) did when they found out.”

Hopefully, all of this gives you something to look forward to in the coming weeks — we know that daytime dramas have long been about an opportunity to escape from the outside world, and this may be true now more than ever. The Young and the Restless is supposedly going to be filming starting tomorrow, so we’ll see when it is able to return as well. More news will probably be revealed over the coming weeks.

