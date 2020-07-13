America’s Got Talent sneak peek: Meet country singer Kameron Ross







Leading into tomorrow night’s America’s Got Talent episode on NBC, why not get to know one more person trying out in Kameron Ross?

In the video below, you have an opportunity to get to know Kameron a little bit better. He’s a country singer who hails from Dallas, Texas, and someone who has not only a great voice, but also an ability to connect to his material. He also happens to be gay.

Being a part of the LGBTQ+ community and also a country artist is not the easiest thing to do. This is a genre of music that has a pretty common perception of what a singer is, and they are not always accepting of those who are somewhat different from it. We’re not just talking about sexuality here; it is often hard for many singers who are somewhat outside of the established “norm.” That’s why it is so commendable that Kameron is putting himself out there like this.

Let’s also just go ahead and say this, as well — we don’t think that Simon Cowell needed to make him do a part of his performance acapella. At that point, it was already pretty darn clear that he was a fantastic talent and worthy of moving forward to the next round. We are curious to know how he’ll fare in the later rounds — country music is very popular, so hopefully in between that and also his talent, people will want to vote for him. (Of course, we’re still waiting to see what some of these rounds look like.)

