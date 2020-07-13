Kelly Preston dies at 57; CSI: Cyber, Medium among TV credits







Some incredibly sad news is breaking late Sunday night. Actress Kelly Preston, who had an incredible career in entertainment spanning four different decades, has died at the age of 57. Preston had been privately battling breast cancer for the past two years, and it was her famed husband John Travolta who confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram:

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer … She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Preston is perhaps best known for her roles in such films as Jerry Maguire and Twins, but she actually got her start in TV with roles on the original Hawaii Five-O plus Quincy, M.E. and also CHiPs. From the mid-1980s until the early 2000’s she stayed mostly in feature films, but she did have stints on Joey and also Fat Actress. Medium (pictured above) and CSI: Cyber were her last major TV roles, and she proved throughout her career just in this medium alone that she could do a wide array of different things.

There’s no denying that this news is shocking, being as very few people were even aware of Preston’s cancer battle. A spokesperson for the family made it clear Sunday that this was what she wanted in a statement to People:

“Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends … She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time.”

We know that she was loved by many, from fans all over the world to of course her friends and family. She had a career that very few others can ever hope to achieve.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to all who loved Preston in this difficult time. (Photo: NBC.)

