Yellowstone season 3 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Cowboys and Dreamers’







Interested in checking out some of what’s next on Yellowstone season 3 episode 5 next week? Well, for starters, this episode comes with the title of “Cowboys and Dreamers.”

What we love about this title is rather simple: It dives straight into a big part of the Western motif. So much of what makes this show great is that it’s really all about that idea of open sky, land as far as you can see, and being so far isolated from people. The romance has been there this season across a number of different forms, whether it be with John and the Governor, Jimmy and Maya, and of course Rip and Beth.

With the latter in mind, we have a feeling that we’re going to be thinking about the idea of a Beth – Rip engagement for a while. Beth did, in a rare moment of vulnerability, claim that this is what she wanted to be called. We’ll have to wait and see if something happens there, but we’re rooting for the two of them! It’s just not going to be easy for them, largely because the two have gone through so much and have their fair share of scars and insecurities because of that.

Beyond just that, we hope that we get a larger sense of the central narrative for this season. It felt like a good chunk of tonight’s episode was spent watching John Dutton getting some vengeance on some bikers who randomly turned up. This was not exactly the sort of fake Sons of Anarchy crossover that we were expecting!

There is no official synopsis out there for episode 5 as of this writing, so that’s something you’ll be stuck waiting on for at least a little while. We figure more will be coming in the days ahead.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone, including other information on tonight’s installment

What do you want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news all about the series. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







