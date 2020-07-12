The Orville season 3: Seth MacFarlane hypes planned stories







The wait for The Orville season 3 is continuing — and yes, we’re well aware that it’s been a long wait already. Season 2 concluded back in April 2019, and even before the global health crisis, the earliest we anticipated the show coming back was in the fall.

Now? Let’s just say that everything is up in the air. It’s hard to get the cast and crew working on new episodes when they have no real indication as to when they can get back to work. Everyone was deep into season 3 at the time production was forced to shut down, and we know already that The Orville has a long post-production window to go along with it. Unless some episodes have been completed remotely, we have a hard time thinking that new episodes are coming this year.

Whenever they do come, though, rest assured that they will be awesome. In a new post on Twitter, Seth MacFarlane indicated as much with a little bit of hype. We know that with the crew over at Hulu, they are probably taking advantage of this opportunity to create stories that are imaginative and different. It’ll be the same show but with some new angles and a fresh coat of paint. We just hope that we’re going to have some opportunities to feel all of the emotions here. Think in terms of opportunities to smile, but also laugh and be moved. Few shows out there have anywhere close to the imagination that The Orville does.

Man, do we have some good stuff in store for you on #TheOrville season 3, if the world ever starts spinning again. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) July 9, 2020

