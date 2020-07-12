NOS4A2 season 2 episode 5 spoilers; the latest ratings update







Interested in learning a little bit more all about NOS4A2 season 2 episode 5? There is a new installment coming next week. Within that, you are going to see some intense new faces, some dangerous situations, and the show really putting a lot of content into a very short period of time.

Also, can we go ahead and say that “Bruce Wayne McQueen” is one of the greatest titles of the entire season? We have to think so. It’s a great reference to this show, sure, but at the same time also a reference to what Vic’s attitude may be. Bruce Wayne symbolizes so many different things, after all, whether it be as himself or his Batman alter ego. How much could be factored in here?

If you do want to get some more information on what’s coming, we suggest that you check out the NOS4A2 season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

Vic McQueen returns to the Lakehouse only to ride straight into a deadly trap; Charlie Manx cashes in his favor; the Hourglass Man, a powerful strong creative, appears.

How are the ratings this summer?

It’s been a long time since we’ve discussed this very subject at the site, and we wish that we had some better overall news to share on the subject. It’s too bad that the ratings are what they are at the moment.

To date, NOS4A2 is averaging just a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and slightly more than 410,000 live viewers a week. These are drops of more than 45% in both measurements versus season 1, and that’s a cause for concern — especially in a health crisis where people theoretically don’t have that many other things to do. This is when you would want to see a show like this start to accumulate more viewers, as opposed to it going the other way.

