





We know that there’s a lot going on when it comes to The Chi at the moment — you’ve got some attempts at redemption, a political campaign, and then also a mystery with life-or-death stakes. We’re talking here about the attempts to locate Keisha’s whereabouts, and during this weekend’s episode 4, we definitely had a moment where our hair stood on end.

After all, there was a moment in the episode tonight where it seemed as though Keisha’s body had been discovered. There was a phone call, a crime scene, and a young woman’s body that on first glance, seemed as though it was going to be her. The tears and the fear made it all the more real.

Yet, that wasn’t Keisha’s body. She didn’t have the back tattoo. This isn’t going to stop Ronnie from continuing to try to find her, if at all possible. Is this going to be something that redeems him? We’re not so sure that anything could when you consider his history, but he’s probably still going to try. We’re not sure that we buy into this whole story of Ronnie trying to discover faith … or at least something that he can attach himself to.

No matter what Ronnie’s efforts are, our main curiosity still remains Keisha’s whereabouts. We do think that we’re going to learn something more about where she is before the end of the season, but there are questions that go along with that including when. We don’t need this to be a season-long arc! Also, this story has more value if she is alive, given that we’ve lost so many characters already. Also, we think the scare in episode 4 is meant to serve a different purpose — highlighting further the unspeakable tragedy of death, and how so many of these cases go underreported and without the attention they deserve.

What did you think about the events of The Chi season 3 episode 4?

When do you think we're going to learn the truth about Keisha's whereabouts?

