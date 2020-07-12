The Chi season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Is Ronnie hitting another setback?







Can Ronnie have a redemption tour? That’s a question that has been asked on The Chi season 3 already, and it seems to be coming up yet again entering episode 5 next week. This is a character who has been ostracized, and often for good reason when you consider his past actions. He can’t be redeemed for a lot of people — it’s gonna come down to the individual and the collective of his actions.

No matter what sort of “comeback” this character does have, one thing feels clear: Nothing is going to happen in a straight line. He’s got too many bad memories and too much water under that bridge, and a lot of that is going to come to a head on next weekend’s episode. This is one where there are going to be more challenges for Emmett, a personal battle, and also Kevin trying to figure out what some of his limits are. If we were some of these characters, we’d lay back a little after some of what’s happened this season already … but hey, if that happened, The Chi probably wouldn’t be anywhere near as exciting of a show.

Want a few more details? Then be sure to check out The Chi season 3 episode 5 synopsis:

Ronnie’s memories threaten to drown his progress; an unexpected visit threatens Trig’s battle to get custody of Jake; Kevin and his friend’s adventure tests the limits of their fight-or-flight instincts; Emmett capitalizes on a predicament.

At the end of this episode, we’ll be at the halfway point of the season! We know that there’s been an awful lot of tragedy throughout, but we hope that we’re eventually building to a better place for some of these characters. It’s not going to be all of them, but it’d be nice to see a few find a greater sense of stability.

Related News – Be sure to get some more insight when it comes to The Chi right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Chi season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to let us know some of your thoughts below! Once you do just that, stick around for some other insight on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







