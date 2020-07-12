Blindspot series finale photo: What’s going on with Jane?







Are you prepared for the Blindspot series finale? We certainly are, though we’re still having to deal with an unfortunate hiatus. There is no new episode airing on NBC this week and because of that, we’re going to be stuck waiting until July 23 to see what’s coming up next.

One of the largest central mysteries of this finale, to the surprise of no one, revolves around Jane. Is she really the same person anymore? Has her memory been lost again? The events of this past episode do leave a lot of question marks up in the air, and we don’t get a great sense that the photo above serves as a way to fill in some of the cracks. Instead, we just see Jane with a look of confusion on her face as she has a conversation with Weller. It could be a look of concern, as well, such as him trying to clue her in on a number of things that are going on around her.

No matter what this photo may tease, rest assured that we’re going to see this story go in some interesting directions. We still remain fairly hopeful that Blindspot will end its run on NBC in a hopeful way, and with us feeling rather optimistic about some of the characters’ future. We don’t think that they are necessarily out to devastate us!

Yet, one of the largest questions we wonder is if Jane is going to become her normal self again, how it is going to happen. How many callbacks to past seasons are we going to have a chance to see along the way? We have a feeling that we’ll have a complete, emotional journey within the span of just one hour.

What do you want to see when it comes to the upcoming series finale of Blindspot?

What do you think is going on with Jane? Be sure to share in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

