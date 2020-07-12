Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, July 12, 2020?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? For everyone out there curious, we’ve got the insight for you within.

We don’t want to keep you hanging here, so let’s go ahead and get the news out of the way — there is no new episode tonight. What’s the reason for that? It’s for the same reason as always: This show only does 30 episodes a year. There are going to be some hiatuses sprinkled in throughout a season, so you have to go ahead and expect some of that. It takes this show’s researchers time to get together all of the facts for their stories, and that’s without even thinking about some of the comedy. The success of Last Week Tonight is finding a way to effectively combine both of these things.

Here is the good news that we can offer for now: The fact that this hiatus is almost at an end. There is a new episode scheduled for July 19, and odds are it will feel a lot like the ones we’ve seen as of late. Oliver has been hosting the show from home and we can’t imagine that changing in the near future. There’s a lot of material that he will have to discuss, whether it be the current state of the health crisis to the Presidential race, which is only going to heat up over the coming weeks. We know that a Vice-Presidential pick is coming from Joe Biden, and that could end up being a worthy discussion topic as well.

There’s always going to be stuff for Oliver to discuss, even during the health crisis or not. Some of our favorite segments of his are the most random, whether it be traffic zebras or him exploring the culture of Japanese mascots. There’s always something exciting going on.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight right now

Are you bummed out that there is no new episode of Last Week Tonight this week … or are you still hopeful for more in the future? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around in the event you want more news related to the series. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







