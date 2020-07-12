Hightown finale: How does the ending set up season 2?







Today, the Hightown season 1 finale arrived on Starz, and it does feel fair to say that there are a lot of unexpected twists throughout. Also, we had an ending to this season that was far from what we would have expected.

Take, for example, the story of Frankie Cuevas not being tied together at all. As a matter of fact, you could argue that it’s more open than ever now. Because of a key decision by Renee, the entire case completely crumbled … and Ray has no one to blame other than himself.

What happened? Because of the CI reports that Ray was continuing to file, she felt used by him. We don’t think Ray was really trying to play her long-term, other than that he knew the implications of being with Renee and was trying to cover his own hide while the two were together. Yet, in not having the guts to reveal that he was with Renee (or at least having to pay for the Dirty Dancing experience himself), he made her feel like she was nothing other than a tool for him. That’s why she captured the camera footage of Ray that she did and caused him to lose everything. Also, this one move created such a stink that the state police, out of fear of losing everything, had to let Frankie go. He’s now out there, and while it seems like Osito is going to be arrested, is there a way that he could be free in exchange for handing down information?

Meanwhile, Renee is now back with Frankie on the outside world — and it may just because he’s the devil she knows and he’s the father of her son. To us, she just feels trapped and this was a decision she at least could control and have some authority over.

So, in the midst of all of this, Jackie did find some victories. Alan seems to be working to help her have more of an active role moving forward, and she also seems committed to try and stay sober if she can. Ray, meanwhile, is stuck dealing with a new job and the loss of his career. We’re entering a very different era now for the show and we’ll just have to see where the dust settles. We think that, at this point, things in P-Town are going to get worse before they get better.

