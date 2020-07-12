Hightown season 2 premiere date hopes for Monica Raymund, cast







Following this weekend’s finale, it’s fair to want more news all about Hightown season 2. Who wouldn’t? Over the past couple of months, Rebecca Cutter’s Starz drama featuring Monica Raymund has delivered drama, mystery, and a unique perspective. It’s been one of the best cable shows of the year and we know that there’s more it has to offer moving forward.

For now, the good news begins with this: Simply knowing that there is going to be more of the show coming down the road. Starz renewed Hightown for more episodes prior to the finale’s arrival, largely as a way to ensure the creative team could start looking ahead. They’re likely recognizing the long-term value of this show, which is still probably finding viewers. The strength of the premiere was its unique setting, Raymund’s resume including Chicago Fire, and also the opportunity to have a new program at a time there isn’t a whole lot else on the air. Now, it’s got grassroots support based on quality and addictiveness.

Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing Hightown season 2 on the air for a while, even with this renewal. It’s hard to imagine production beginning anytime soon due to the global health crisis — though in all honesty, it probably wouldn’t be filming for a little while regardless. It takes sometime to get scripts together, so our hope is that either later this year/early 2021, the show can get back to work. There’s really no hurry, since the emphasis here really needs to be about quality more so than anything else.

As for when the show could be back on the air, we feel like there’s a good chance it will return in 2021. We wouldn’t expect it any earlier than the summer, and because of the health crisis we wouldn’t be shocked if we’re stuck waiting until the fall. Because this is still a new show, though, Starz needs to prioritize getting more episodes on the air as soon as it is possible and safe for the cast and crew. They don’t have any guarantees of viewer retention as of yet.

