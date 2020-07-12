NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Will regular cast be relied upon more?







If there is one thing that we’ve come to know about NCIS: Los Angeles over the years, it is the revolving door nature of the show’s cast. While the writers do have a pretty solid stable of series regulars, they do tend to flutter in and out these days. Just take season 11, for example — both Nell and Eric had some significant stretches away from the show, and to go along with it, Eric Christian Olsen also had a limited role in some episodes. At this point, we’re all used to Linda Hunt only being in a certain percentage of the season.

So why does this happen so often with this show? A lot of it has mostly to do with how accommodating the show is to actors who have a lot on their plate. NCIS: LA is as supportive as possible of their cast members’ multiple endeavors, and we have a good feeling that this will continue.

Yet, at the same exact time we do wonder if we could have more continuity in the cast next season — as in, we end up seeing a lot of the same cast members for a significant stretch of time. There is going to be an interesting case for that moving forward.

What’s the biggest reason why? Relying on fewer guest stars creates a safer environment in this particular health crisis. We could see in general a smaller group of performers in season 12, with NCIS: Los Angeles relying more on the people they have. This means fewer extras and probably less-complicated cases in terms of the number of people involved … at least in the early going. We also imagine that some of the show’s traditional fight scenes will need to change.

Also, we have a feeling that NCIS: Los Angeles realizes the need that viewers have for some TV comfort food right now. They want to see stories that involve Nell and Eric at least working together, or some big milestones for Kensi and Deeks. We imagine some more personal episodes like “Answers” coming since parts of those could be easier to shoot in this era.

Let’s hope that filming has a chance to kick off in the months to come — though we’re going to have to be patient. Things are not extremely safe or stable at this very moment.

