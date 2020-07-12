Snowpiercer season 2 premiere date hopes for TNT drama







Following today’s big finale on TNT, are you curious to the Snowpiercer season 2 premiere date, or some more insight as to what to expect? Go ahead and consider this article your earliest source of information.

Let’s kick things off here with some good news — there is going to be another season coming up in the future! Long before the film adaptation premiered, the show got itself an advance season 2 renewal. Regardless of what the ratings were for this season, there was never any reason to have doubt about its future. It was always going to be coming back for some more episodes down the road.

This does then bring us over to the next question, and that is simply when you can expect the series to come back. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, a good percentage of the second season was filmed prior to the onset of the current health crisis. That means that the show could be ready in time by summer 2021, provided that people are able to get back to work by early next year. We know that there are a lot of shows feeling the pressure to get back to work sooner rather than later, but that’s not something that Snowpiercer has to rush into. They can take a little bit more time to figure things out and allow for a greater sense of healing in this country.

As for how long a show like this could last, the same EW report notes that there are some discussions on the future beyond season 2. That doesn’t mean for sure that another season is going to happen, but we do firmly believe that there are going to be some discussions all about it. Rest assured that we’re interested to see how long a show like this, especially with its unique setting, can end up lasting.

