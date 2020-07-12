The Luminaries episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Anna’s murder trial







Next week on The Luminaries episode 6, everything is going to conclude … at least for the time being. This is an epic finale, and our hope is that it’s one that contains some epic twists … and also some of this show’s version of a murder trial.

Entering the episode, it’s also going to be clear that nothing is going altogether well for the character of Anna. She’s facing the harshest of consequences; not only that, but the deck seems to be stacked against her. There is no clear way for her to move forward.

Is there still hope? Is there ever going to be hope within this world? This is an episode that will contain a tinge of the supernatural once more, but also some great performances and hopefully an element of closure. No matter how little it is, we just need something to be satisfied with after a journey this long.

Want to get a few more details all about what’s coming? Then be sure to check out the full The Luminaries episode 6 synopsis right now — though know that there are some spoilers within:

Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson) is tried for murder.

Emery Staines (Himesh Patel), her alibi for the night of the murder, is still missing and Walter Moody (Michael Sheasby), a lawyer, refuses to act in her defence believing the case to be indefensible.

Due to a mix-up with the wreckage from the Godspeed, Moody ends up with Lauderback’s (Benedict Hardie) trunk. In it, he discovers a series of letters from Crosbie (Ewen Leslie) to Lauderback that reveal the two are brothers.

Lydia (Eva Green) hosts a séance to make contact with Emery (Himesh Patel), intending to implicate Anna further. Instead she channels the spirit of Sook (Yoson An) and inadvertently accuses Carver (Marton Csokas) of murder. Emery is found at last by Tauwhare (Richard Te Are). Tauwhare reunites the lovers, and when Emery is restored to Anna’s touch, the magical transference happens in reverse, and they become themselves again.

Together with Moody, Anna and Emery concoct an elaborate defence that exposes Lydia and Carver’s crimes. Carver sacrifices himself for Lydia in the witness box. Anna is found not guilty, but Emery is sentenced for the part that he has played.

Lydia has lost everything and Anna heads to the hills to make her fortune.

