Better Call Saul video: New Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn fun







Unfortunately, we’re still a long ways out from new Better Call Saul episodes coming on the air — but that’s not stopping us from having some more fun here!

In the video below put out by AMC, you can see series leads Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn having a good time taking some questions from fans. Their final one is about a restaurant recommendation, and it comes from someone who looks very suspiciously like Bryan Cranston. Of course, that’s because it is Bryan Cranston. The man behind Walter White has a little bit of fun with Bob and Rhea here, and it’s the sort of thing that will almost surely fuel speculation that he will be in season 6 somehow. (Personally, we still don’t need a Walt cameo for this journey to feel complete — but that’s just one opinion.)

This video is probably coming out tied to AMC’s current For Your Consideration push for the Emmys. We know that Bob, Rhea, and the series itself should all be justified if there is any justice in the world, and the network/Sony are doing a good job of highlighting them. This is easily one of the most difficult campaign seasons in recent memory, given that you want to be able to get people excited about your show at a time when they have a million different things on their mind. In the end, it’s not always easy.

