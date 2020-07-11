Psych 2: Lassie Come Home spoilers: How much evolution is there?







One of the challenges for any long-running show is how to grow and develop every part of it over time. You want to keep the essence of what made you great from the early days, while at the same time try to find a way to work some new ways for your characters to shine. You have to be able to make each episode — or in the case of Psych now, each movie — feel a little bit different. That’s especially important when you only have a movie every couple of years.

So how does the team make it work entering Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, premiering July 15 on Peacock? It has a lot to do with keeping the emotional undercurrent of Timothy Omundson’s recovery (as expressed through Carlton Lassiter) while also keeping the humor and the sweetness that is often present within the show. You can move forward while still keeping the inner core of what you love. For more, check out what Maggie Lawson had to say to E! News on the subject:

“It says so much about the writers that over time we can still stay Psych…We’re all still growing together very much, our characters are still growing together, and I think we play that … I think there’s a lot of life stuff happening, especially in this movie with Tim, and not shying away from the emotion of that, but still also all of us being, you know, Shawn, Gus, Juliet. We have a long way to go still, which is why we hope we have more movies. But I love that we’re following that and playing into that while still staying true to our characters.”

Based every indication that we’ve seen so far, everyone involved wants there to be more movies beyond Psych 2. If the latest one performs well, and if the series continues to have an audience behind it, we have a feeling that there will definitely be a chance to see more down the road. We’re at least going to stay positive!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Psych right now!

What do you most want to see on Psych 2: Lassie Come Home?

Be sure to let us know your early expectations in the comments! Meanwhile, stick around for some other news. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







