Psych 2: Lassie Come Home trailer arrives in all its ridiculous glory







Psych 2: Lassie Come Home is set to arrive on the Peacock streaming service on July 15, and the full trailer has finally arrived. It’s funny, ridiculous, but also very nostalgic to the earlier days of the show.

What do you have in here? Think multiple callbacks to the original series sure, but also more Shawn nicknames for Gus, fights over a Snuggie, and a revisiting of the classic Santa Barbara office that our main characters called home for so many years. If this doesn’t kick you RIGHT in the feels, we have a hard time knowing what will.

The basic premise for the movie revolves around Carlton Lassiter, who finds himself injured while on the job. While he is in a recovery center, he starts to see all sorts of strange things … which leads to Shawn and Gus being on the case. If anyone knows about strange things, isn’t it these two? The movie was filmed prior to Timothy Omundson joining This Is Us, and we know that this was a very emotional gig for him after suffering a stroke. We also feel like there are a lot of powerful scenes that will be in here for Lassiter beyond just the case of it all — Omundson was limited to a small appearance in the first movie due to his recovery. His story, amidst all of the comedy on this show, is very much inspirational.

Hopefully, Psych 2 ends up becoming such a hit for Peacock in the early going that it inspires them to want to bring forward more movies in the future. We really wouldn’t mind if this becomes something that happens every couple of years — it’s almost a fantastic family reunion for everyone involved at this point! This franchise changed all of their lives and it still has a fantastic audience out there.

