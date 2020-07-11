Roswell, New Mexico season 3: What co-showrunner’s exit means







Yesterday, the news first came out that Roswell, New Mexico season 3 is going about a notable change behind the scenes. Carina Adly MacKenzie is out as co-showrunner, leaving Christopher Hollier as the sole person in charge moving forward.

So what does this mean for the future of the show? MacKenzie’s voice will be missed — since the news of her exit first broke, she has received a great deal of support from the cast on social media. Yet, her exit won’t necessarily mean a shakeup of the entire foundation behind the scenes. This is not the case of someone coming on board with no prior experience on Roswell, New Mexico — Hollier has been there from the beginning. He also has a long history of working alongside fellow executive producer Julie Plec. We don’t think that MacKenzie’s exit is based out of some sort of dire need to fundamentally change the show. Many of the story elements you liked from the first two seasons should still be there; Hollier was a part of much of their development.

As for if this will lead to any delays when it comes to production for season 3, that answer is a pretty clear no. Showrunner changes are a part of this business, and happen with enough regularity that people are often prepared for them. The larger thing to be concerned about with filming is the global health crisis, but given that Roswell, New Mexico season 3 isn’t going to premiere until spring 2021 at the earliest, the show and the producers have plenty of time.

The real thing that we have to hope for at the moment is that the long wait will be worthwhile. It will need to grab viewers almost right away, since it will likely be coming back to a pretty competitive TV environment.

