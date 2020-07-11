Good Witch season 7: Is Catherine Bell hopeful for renewal?







We’re almost a good week out from the Good Witch season 6 finale, but for the time being, there is still no word about a season 7. Last season, we got a renewal a little bit earlier in the summer; this time around, we’re still waiting.

Is that a cause for concern? Not necessarily, and for a number of different reasons as made apparent by star Catherine Bell on Twitter. She notes (see below) that the renewal timing changes almost every season and that does make sense. There are a lot of different factors that a network has to look at, whether it be ratings, budget, or the sort of story that a particular series is going to bring to the table moving forward.

In the end, we anticipate that a renewal is going to happen, and Bell herself has a “good feeling” that we’ll have some news eventually. Our thinking is that it may just take a little while because the health crisis is impacting every industry that is out there. All decisions are a little more complicated when it’s harder to plan ahead for the future.

We do think news will come out over the next month or so, mostly because writers need some time to get the story together so the cast and crew can go to work. Season 7 will potentially film later this year, provided of course that it is safe to do so. Canada by and large is in better shape right now than the United States, but we’ve learned over the past few months there are no guarantees. It’s better to not have any false expectations.

If there is something that you can do in order to make another season happen, we’d say it’s this: Keep spreading the word on social media. Make sure that viewers out there are still interested in getting more.

Could be any day… 😉 honestly it’s different every season and for every show and circumstance. But … I have a good feeling 🥰 https://t.co/BFecBGJR4v — Catherine Bell (@reallycb) July 6, 2020

