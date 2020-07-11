Wynonna Earp season 4: Comic-Con @ Home panel date, time







A little while back, we brought you the news that Wynonna Earp season 4 is going to have a presence at Comic-Con @ Home. This marks a chance for everyone to be involved in the latest panel for the show, which should include all sorts of fun stories, teases, and a celebration of all things Earp in general. Few programs out there have a stronger sense of community, so this could be one of the biggest virtual parties of the year.

Now, we’re hearing exactly when said panel is going to be — July 25 (two weeks from today!) at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time (5:00 p.m. Pacific). A number of key players all associated with the show will be involved, and this one should be extra special given that it is the same weekend that the latest season of the show premieres.

Hopefully, there will be a chance to see the entire cast at physical conventions in the future — but, like with all things in the world right now, it’s going to take time. The health crisis has rocked every industry on the panel, but we are heartened that the Wynonna Earp cast and crew are doing their best to press onward and prepare for the future. We know that there are plans for the remainder of season 4 to film this summer — while there’s still going to be a midseason hiatus, there is at least a chance that the rest of the season could air before the end of the year.

We know that you’ve waited a long time to get this show back on the air, and after everything we’ve all been through, doesn’t it feel like a nice time to let off a little bit of steam?

