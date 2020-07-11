NCIS season 18: Wilmer Valderrama ‘can’t wait’ to play Torres again







We are all dealing with one of the longest NCIS hiatuses in the history of the show, and rest assured, it’s tough on the cast as well as the show’s viewers. They love playing these characters and being in that set environment, and they’re currently all stuck in a holding pattern.

In a new post on Instagram this weekend, star Wilmer Valderrama made it clear that he “can’t wait” to get back to playing the part, and encouraged fans to share some of their favorite Nick Torres quotes from his run on the show. Wilmer first joined the show back in 2016, and since that time he’s become a go-to actor for a lot of action sequences, plus also a great source of one-liners and romantic subplots with Bishop (Emily Wickersham). He’s been able to bring some of his skill set from That 70’s Show, but also reinvent public perception of him as an actor at the same time. He’s been a very fun addition and he brings a lot of fantastic energy to the team.

So when could Valderrama and the rest of the NCIS cast and crew be back? The truth is, there’s no timetable. Typically filming starts around the middle of July and that’s not happening. If we’re lucky, maybe something can happen in late August or early September, but that’s only if things start to rapidly improve in Los Angeles County. It’s better to have no expectations than to be disappointed in the event something doesn’t happen.

Overall, let’s cross our fingers and hope for some great things from Torres on NCIS season 18 — maybe we see “Ellick” get closer to becoming a reality, or maybe there’s some great backstory in there for him, as well.

