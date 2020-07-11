NCIS season 18, FBI season 3, & premiere date challenges







If there is one thing that we’ve learned about CBS over the years, it’s simple this: They like to operate like clockwork. They tend to have very similar premiere dates year in and year out, and it’s clear that this year is going to be a major shock to their system.

After all, for the time being there is no clear indication as to when anything is going to be coming back on the air. You may end up having to wait a long time to see most of your favorite programs, and lineups may be more shifted and bizarrely placed than ever.

What does this mean within the context of NCIS and FBI? It means it’s very well possible that one could be airing more new episodes before the other. In the past two years, we’ve seen the two shows airing back-to-back with new episodes a good 90-95% of the time. That is something that fundamentally makes a lot of sense for CBS, who obviously wants to do what they can in order to ensure that they have good ratings across the board.

Yet, this time around it’s feasible that one show could start weeks ahead of the other. If New York can continue to contain the virus as well as they’ve been, it’s feasible they could move at a faster pace than out here in Los Angeles, where cases have been spiking. Given how quick things are changing in this current climate, you could also see NCIS still finding a way to get back to work faster. Almost everything is up in the air.

Because of all of this, we do have to consider a world in which one of these shows premieres earlier than the other and maybe airs a few episodes. We think once we get around to the fall, CBS is going to just want shows on the air. If they have to market more to make up for scaled premiere dates, so be it. If even just one of these shows premieres in the next four months, we’ll consider that a cause for celebration.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS and then also FBI moving forward?

