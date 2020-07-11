The Bachelorette: How Clare Crawley’s season could air September







Delays. That’s really the name of the game with the vast majority of primetime television these days. America’s Got Talent is really the only major network primetime show to have resumed production, and that was for a one-off Judge Cuts special that utilized a unique social-distancing format. Daytime dramas are working to get going (and one already is), but that’s about it.

Yet, we know that everything is in the works right now for The Bachelorette. Evidence points to the cast being in the midst of a quarantine process already, and if they’re not, they will be soon. Filming is taking place outside of Los Angeles County, and it will all be done within a bubble. The crew is staying in the same location as the cast, testing will be frequent, and it actually seems like the production has a pretty decent plan to make this work.

For our reaction to Matt James being cast as the next Bachelor lead, watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and then view our franchise playlist for more off-season coverage.

Will the season be entertaining under these circumstances. It’s hard to say, given that so much of this show is based on unpredictability. It’s going to be hard to bring about that in a contained and planned-out setting where everything needs to be done with as much care possible.

Despite our concerns with the finished product for Clare Crawley’s season, there is a timeline in place here that could at least make a September premiere possible. We’ve seen with standard Bachelorette season schedules that they can turn episodes around rather fast, and filming in one location should mitigate somewhat the delays caused by the health crisis. There is no specific premiere date as of yet, but we don’t need to tell you right now how important this show is to ABC. Other than The Good Doctor and A Million Little Things, none of their other shows have start dates yet for production, and we’re incredibly skeptical that Dancing with the Stars can happen in this current crisis. They will need The Bachelorette to lift their fall if some worst-case scenarios happen, so we’re going to play close attention to how filming plays out.

Related News – Clare prepares for the start of her season

Do you think that The Bachelorette could actually premiere this September?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







