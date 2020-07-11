A Million Little Things season 3: The current filming start date







There is almost always interest in shows coming back into production, but at this point, it feels clear the interest is on another level. We understand why. There hasn’t been an influx of new programming on the air in some time and beyond that, we’re all looking for an escape from hard times.

For a lot of people, A Million Little Things is that. While there are plenty of hardships on the show (and there is an especially big one right now with Eddie’s fate), it’s also a chance to dive into the lives of other, fictional people and get immersed in this world. Also, the show has one of the most supportive fan communities out there. We are eager to have it back, and it is also nice to know that there are some current plans for production to resume in the next two months.

We’ve heard August for a while as a potential return-to-production date for the series. Now, executive producer DJ Nash is noting on Twitter that the current plan is to resume filming on August 25. Note that this could be subject to change — hence, Nash saying that this is the “plan.”

The good news is that Vancouver, where A Million Little Things films, is in a far more stable place when it comes to the health crisis than much of America. They are also preparing for a multitude of other productions to start up over the next couple of months, whether it be The Good Doctor or When Calls the Heart, among others. There is still a rigorous protocol including a 14-day quarantine period for anyone entering British Columbia, but hopefully the guidelines will ensure that everyone is safe. If filming can get underway in late August, it is realistic that the show could premiere on ABC this fall. In the end, that will depend on the stability of production and what the network wants to do with their schedule. It’s possible that they could wait to premiere season 3 of A Million Little Things until there are also episodes of Grey’s Anatomy / Station 19 ready to go.

Related News – Want some other updates on A Million Little Things?

What are you hoping to check out when it comes to A Million Little Things season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to also stick around to score some other insight. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

We plan to start August 25th. https://t.co/oqbcj0fOhu — DJ Nash (@heydjnash) July 9, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







