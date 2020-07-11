Could another show join black-ish, grown-ish family?







We already know that Disney and executive producer Kenya Barris have quite a franchise going with black-ish. You have the main series, the spin-off grown-ish happening over at Freeform, and then also the prequel series mixed-ish that is coming back for another season. That’s three shows that are on the air at roughly the same time, and even though Barris has a deal now at Netflix, they are still going strong.

Not only that, but it also seems as though there could be another show within this world coming — at least if Barris ends up having his way. In a new interview with Deadline, the prolific producer (who is also starring on #BlackAF) made it clear that he and his team are thinking about one more spin-off at some point in the future:

We’re brewing it, yeah. It’s something I’m really super excited about. Yeah, we’re brewing it, and hopefully it gets done, and adds to that world in a really special way.

So what does “brewing it” really mean? To us, it suggests that there could be one more show coming at some point over the next year or two … but we wouldn’t expect it right away. ABC has already set their plans for the 2020-21 season, even though with the current health crisis, we have no clear sense as to when anything is going to get back to work in the first place. Our hope is that black-ish, grown-ish, and mixed-ish will all be back at work before the end of the year, but we’re fooling ourselves if we sit here and say that anything is 100% guaranteed. We think that getting those shows back will be top priority, and then after that, we can start to see what the future of the franchise is, as well. Maybe the 2021-22 season will bring something more in that department.

