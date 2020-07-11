Power Book II: Ghost spoilers: New details; when is teaser available?







In case you hadn’t heard already, the first teaser for Power Book II: Ghost is going to be online soon — very soon. How soon are we talking here? Think in just a matter of hours.

If you are a Starz subscriber and you have access to the app, note that this teaser is going to be made available at 9:01 p.m. Pacific time tonight — or just after midnight if you are on the East Coast. The teaser is also going to air on linear Starz at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Sunday. It remains to be seen just how much content will be thrown in there, but we do have a full synopsis now that sets the stage for some of what you can expect to see:

“Power Book II: Ghost” picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of “Power” as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe. With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that’s been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better.

Want more video coverage in regards to Power Book II: Ghost? Then watch some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Will this show work? That’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on, given that Tariq is hardly the most popular character among many diehard fans of the series. Yet, this is an intriguing setup for the show, and so long as they can make it different from the original, it could prove satisfying in the end.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







