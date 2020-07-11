30 Rock reunion teaser: How Liz Lemon, cast reunite







There is a 30 Rock reunion show coming next week, and based on what we’re seeing below, this one is going to be creative.

The video below serves as the first real footage for this upcoming special, which is featuring Liz Lemon and several other characters serving as a mechanism for promoting the upcoming NBC fall lineup. This special should be funny (the big involving Liz and a guy not wearing a mask is — please wear a mask), but it’s also basically going to double as a de-facto upfront presentation as well. It’s a creative way for the network to operate during what is a very weird time, and it makes some sense for NBC to try and do something like this given that 30 Rock is very much one of their most-popular shows from the past couple of decades.

Given that this is being titled a “One-Time Special,” we wouldn’t bank on there being a lot more of these down the road. Yet, with that being said we also wouldn’t rule something like this out. This is a show full of people NBC as a network loves, and they don’t really have another show that is largely about the network itself. It’s such a weird program that they did manage to pull off for so many years.

Anyhow, this special is going to air on NBC Thursday night — of course, the real question that exists beyond this is whether or not we’re even going to be seeing a TV season proper anytime soon. The global health crisis seems to be front and center in 30 Rock, and it just so happens to be the thing keeping every single show from getting into production. We still don’t have a super-clear timetable, and may not until things start to get better in some parts of this country.

If this special does turn out to be at least almost as good as the Parks and Recreation reunion from earlier this year, we’re going to be happy in the end.

