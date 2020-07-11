Agents of SHIELD season 7: Iain De Caestecker featured in BTS video







Where is Iain De Caestecker on Agents of SHIELD season 7? This is, by far, one of the questions being asked with the greatest amount of regularity these days … and we fully understand why. Leo Fitz has been MIA for the entirety of the season so far, leading to questions as to not just when he will turn up, but also how. After so much time away from the show, doesn’t it go without saying that his return has to be as epic as humanly possible?

Within this article, we’re unfortunately not here to share big news regarding whenever Fitz is returning. Yet, we are here with a note that he is featured in the latest behind-the-scenes video below! You can see him talking about the time-travel themes of this season, and we think that’s mostly important as a reminder that he still has a big role to play.

Think about it this way — do you really think that ABC is going to spend time doing behind-the-scenes videos with Iain, plus put him in the key art above, if there were no plans for this character? We know that he was off working on some other projects for a little while, but we imagine that the producers are going to have him back for the home stretch. There’s probably a real interest in getting some closure on the final part of his story — and maybe the outfit Fitz is wearing in the key art is going to serve as some sort of clue, as well.

Let’s just hope that Fitz shows up soon — after all, we’ve been waiting a long time in order to see him on this season. It’s also not like there is some huge abundance of episodes left. Let’s just go ahead and hope that we have a chance to see some more interesting stories sooner rather than later.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Agents of SHIELD

What do you want to see when it comes to Fitz on Agents of SHIELD season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Hopping through the decades? 🕰️ The cast and showrunners of "Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD" share their top time travel tips, including what NOT to do (ahem, Deke! 👀): https://t.co/OkjEtn63aU pic.twitter.com/C0hk7L5jyJ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 9, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







