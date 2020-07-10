The 100 season 7 hiatus will stretch at least two weeks







Often, we love to spend our time Fridays teasing up some upcoming installments of The 100 on The CW, but here, the news that we’ve got is far from stellar. After all, it appears as though following Wednesday’s “The Flock,” we’re going to be on break for at least a couple of weeks after the fact.

Today, the network unveiled some of their listings for upcoming episodes and they show that on July 29, a repeat of “The Flock” is going to air. This follows the news that a repeat for “Anaconda” is coming a week earlier on July 22. Why give viewers another chance to watch these two episodes? Maybe it’s to build momentum for the end of the series, but we think specifically it’s a way to successfully ensure that the show stretches out for most of the summer.

One of the situations that The CW is currently looking at is one with a limited amount of programming — they’ve done a better job of mitigating the health crisis than some other people out there, but it still doesn’t change the fact that there is a health crisis going on. With the length of this hiatus, it makes it so that the series will at least run until September.

Our hope is that, at some point before the final episode airs, we are going to get a better sense as to whether or not there will be another series based on the prequel pilot. That is something that we remain immensely curious about, but there are a LOT of different variables that the folks behind the scenes are looking at. Because of that, we don’t think that they are going to be rushing anything … especially since The CW wouldn’t need it on the air for a rather long time to begin with.

