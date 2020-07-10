HBO Max’s new Batman series: How could it work?







Earlier today, some news first surfaced that absolutely came as a surprise: There’s another Batman show on the way.

What’s notable this series? It’s going to be set in the same world as The Batman, the upcoming Matt Reeves movie starring Robert Pattinson, and (per TVLine) will “build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City, ultimately launching a new Batman universe across multiple platforms. The series provides an unprecedented opportunity to extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham.”

The script for the first episode is coming courtesy of Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter, so you know that there is considerable talent present here. Of course, couldn’t they have just kept Gotham going to produce a similar effect? One of the strange things is that we had that show on Fox, and we’ve also got a separate version of Gotham City being presented on Batwoman. This one is notable because of its feature-film ties, but will this show have access to top-tier villains, or some of the other notable people viewers would want to see? We’ll have to wait and see on that.

Still, this is an innovative idea and we know that one of the goals from the start with HBO Max is to deliver some familiar programming to get people on board from the jump. The appeal here is that you’ve got an iconic franchise from DC Comics that will also tie in to what everyone hopes will be a hugely successful movie. We’d almost be more curious to know if HBO Max is going to be considering doing this with some other popular DC superhero franchises. There’s going to be a market for it, no doubt — they just have to get some of the right creators on board to make it happen.

