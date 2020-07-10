Lucifer season 5: Be prepared for a ‘massive’ reveal very soon!







After waiting for most of the past year for some great Lucifer season 5 news, hasn’t the past month or so been fantastic? We’ve learned about the August premiere date and the season 6 renewal, and even still it feels like something more is coming around the corner!

In a new post on Twitter, Rachel Harris (who you otherwise known as Linda) confirmed that on Monday, there is a massive reveal coming that should be a worth a nice chunk of excitement. So what could said reveal be? It’s possible it’s simply a short teaser, but we’re going to cross our fingers and hope that there will be some sort of full-length trailer in the near future. This would easily be the sort of thing to get our heart racing that much faster.

For some more news on Lucifer in video form, be sure to watch our take on what should be coming below! After you do this, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our Lucifer playlist. We’ll come bearing further updates soon…

(Of course, we have some pie-in-the-sky hopes like an episode or two releasing earlier, but we don’t want to get overly unrealistic here.)

So what would we want to see in a Lucifer teaser or trailer at this point? Think in terms of Lucifer’s situation in Hell, how Chloe is faring without him, but then also some comedy, a few cool cases, and a hint at a Deckerstar reunion. We don’t really think there’s a point in hiding the notion that these two characters get together, mostly because it feels inevitable. Instead, one of the things we’re left to wonder here is how said reunion is going to play out, and if Lucifer does leave Hell, what could the consequences be? We’re making assumptions here, but that’s what happens when you become so entranced with a certain idea of the story.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer now!

What do you most want to see on Lucifer season 5 coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Paging all @LuciferNetflix fans….MASSIVE reveal coming this Monday 7/13😈 PS: Love you, have missed you, mean it big time❤️ — Rachael Harris (@RachaelEHarris) July 9, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







