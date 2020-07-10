This Is Us season 5 spoilers: Susan Kelechi Watson on Beth stories ahead







Beth is clearly one of the most important people within the This Is Us world. She is smart, strong, determined, and she isn’t afraid to take Randall to task when the situation calls for it.

Based on some of what we’re hearing at the moment, there may be occasions where this very thing happens in season 5 … but then also moments where she tries to offer advice. One of the things that we’re left to think about a lot is whether or not Beth could find herself in the position of mediator. She has a relationship with Kevin that is separate from the one Randall does, so do we think it’s possible that she could drive some communication there? We think it’s possible … and seemingly, Susan Kelechi Watson agrees.

In a new interview with TV Insider, Watson had the following to say on the subject of whether or not Beth would cut off Kevin, just because her husband has as a part of an extended feud:

I don’t think [she] would. This is one of those times she might go behind [Randall’s] back. And try to figure it out. Guaranteed she’d have [Randall’s] back but I don’t think she would completely cut them off. It feels like she would try to be the person who keeps that connection open even as he’s struggling with it. I think she would try to keep those lines of communication open as much as she could without being disrespectful to her and Randall’s relationship.

Could Beth communicating with Kevin lead to conflict? Sure, but when calmer heads prevail we think that Randall would understand that Beth is coming from a genuine place. She’s not trying to hurt him; instead, she’s trying to make things better. She knows that in his heart, Randall doesn’t want to be estranged from his brother forever.

